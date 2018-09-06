× RVA Salsa Bachata Congress

RICHMOND, Va. — A two-day weekend event celebrating the beauty and creativity of Latin culture through music and dance happening here in the River City, the first RVA Salsa Bachata Congress is Saturday and Sunday at the Downtown Richmond Marriott.

Learn various styles of Latin Dance, Salsa, Bachata, and Tango at workshops for dancers of all levels. Enjoy choreographed dance performance shows and dance the night away in the Salsa, Bachata, Tango and International ballrooms both Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets are available at https://www.rvasalsa.com/ CBS 6 is a proud sponsor to the RVA Salsa Bachata Congress.