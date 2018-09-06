RICHMOND, Va. - Rebuilding Together Richmond is a local organization that helps homeowners and families who need home repair services. Malcolm Jones and Tom York stopped by our LIVE show to tell us more about their organization, and how you can get involved. The 7th Annual Run 2 Rebuild Richmond 5K and Wellness Fair is Saturday, September 22nd at 9 am at River Road UnitedMethodist Church. For more information you can visit https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Richmond/Run2RebuildRichmond
