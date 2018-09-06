James River search continues for missing boater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The search for a missing boater will continue Thursday on the James River.

Henrico Police and Fire crews responded to Osborne Park and Boat Landing, along the 9500 block of Osborne Turnpike, just before 7 p.m. Wednesday after someone reported the boater had not returned.

The initial search for the boater was called off for the evening, late Wednesday night.

No information has been released about the boater, nor the boat.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.