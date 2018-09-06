Military helicopter makes emergency landing in Chester

CHESTER, Va. -- A military helicopter made an emergency landing in Chester Thursday afternoon after an equipment issue, according to Virginia State Police.
The emergency landing occurred around 4:49 p.m. in a field near West Hundred and Old Stage Roads, according to police.
There were no injuries.
“We’re treating it just like a disabled vehicle,” according to State Police spokesperson Kelli Hill.
State Police said military officials are waiting for a repair crew to arrive.
This story is developing. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.
37.353578 -77.396692