Local nonprofit receives $6 million donation from family of former resident

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local nonprofit dedicated to helping others received a massive donation Wednesday.

The Virginia Home announced that the family of Debbie Motley, a former resident, donated more than $6 million for the organization's endowment fund.

The donation is the largest in the history of The Virginia Home.

The Virginia Home provides lifelong residential care to adults with permanent physical disabilities.

Robert Crouse, the CEO of the Virginia Home, said the donation will help the home help others for years to come.

“It was somewhat unexpected, certainly the amount was, but the magnitude of the gift is certainly important,” said Crouse.

The Virginia Home, founded in 1894, relies on donations, Medicare payments and its endowment fund to care for their residents.

“Not only will the standard of care continue, but they will also be able to have access to the things that give their lives meaning. Things like travel scholarships, community programs that they really enjoy,” he added.

The lobby at the Virginia Home, located near Byrd Park, will be named in the donor's honor.