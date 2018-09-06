× Hopewell man arrested in domestic-related shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. – A Hopewell man has been arrested after a domestic-related argument that escalated into shooting at a Hopewell home Wednesday evening.

Police said they responded to a call of shots fired in the 3600 Block of Creekwood Drive at approximately 8:42 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center via Med-flight. The victim is listed in “stable” condition.

Police said the incident started when the suspect, identified as Paul Chapman, 50, went to the residence to speak with the victim’s sister, whom he shares a child in common.

That when a verbal argument escalated between Chapman and the victim which resulted in the shooting, according to police.

Chapman fled the scene prior to police arrival but was taken into custody without incident a short time later.

Chapman has been charged with felony malicious wounding, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm into occupied dwelling, and displaying a firearm while committing a felony.

He is being held without bond at the Riverside Regional Jail pending arraignment.

Police is asking that anyone who may have witnessed the incident, were traveling in and around the area at the time or have any information to provide regarding the shooting, to contact Lead Detective Keith Krueger at (804) 541-2284. Additionally, any person(s) who have information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202. You can also provide a tip anonymously via the P3tips app.