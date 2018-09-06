Everybody Deserves a Party! Celebrate! RVA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Celebrate RVA’s mission is to give disadvantaged children a memorable birthday celebration in a safe and fun environment. Executive Director and Founder of Celebrate! RVA Julia Warren along with Emmy Finch from HOUSEpitality Family Restaurant Group stopped by our studio to fill us in on their annual Soiree. Executive Chef Robert Nelson also joined us in the kitchen and served up his signature Crab and Corn Hushpuppies with a jalapeño remoulade as a tasty preview of the 2nd Annual Celebrate Soiree happening Friday, September 14th from 7pm – 11pm at The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing. http://www. https://www.celebraterva.org/soiree/ andhttps://www.boathouseva.com/

Crab and Corn Puppies

Scallions ( Chopped Fine ) 3 each

Roasted Red Pepper ( Diced ) ½ Cup

Corn ( Cut Off The Cob ) 1 each

Jalapeno pepper( Roasted ) 1 each

House of Autry Hushpuppy Mix 8 oz package

Yellow Corn Meal ¼ Cup

Salt 1 tsp

Black Pepper 1 tsp

Eggs 2 each

Buttermilk 1/2 Cup

Lump Crab meat 8 oz

Prepare vegetables and set aside. Mix Flour, salt, and corn meal. In a separate bowl, whisk eggs and then whisk in buttermilk. Add the egg mix to the dry mix. Fold in vegetables and Crab meat. Form and fry for 3 minutes in oil pre heated to 300 degrees.

Serve with Smoked Jalapeno Remoulade.