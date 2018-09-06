× Chesterfield County man killed in motorcycle crash

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. – Police have identified the Chesterfield man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Mecklenburg County Tuesday, September 4.

The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as Eric E. Wiseman, 53, of North Chesterfield.

The crash happened at 2:36 p.m. on Route 903, approximately 200 feet west of River Road.

“A 2013 Kawasaki Z1000 motorcycle was traveling east on Route 903. It had just legally passed an eastbound vehicle and was in the process of returning to the eastbound travel lane when its operator lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle ran off the right side of the highway and struck the ditch,” said a Virginia State Police spokesperson.

Wiseman was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.