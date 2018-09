Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - If you’re like most people, you’re bombarded with offers by email, mail, TV and radio ads to sell you life insurance. Local Financial Management Expert Jeremy Shipp, CFP, CLU, RICP , Managing Partner of OWRS made a return visit to our show and filled us in on what you need to know before you buy. For more information you can visit www.owrsfirm.com