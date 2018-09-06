× Bodies found of missing grandmother and granddaughter

HARRISONBURG, Va. — The bodies of 48-year-old Elizabeth Rodrigo Rubio and her 12-year-old granddaughter Angie Carolina Rodriguez Rubio have been found in Shenandoah National Park one month after they were reported to be abducted from Harrisonburg, WHSV reports.

On Thursday, police were led to their bodies in Shenandoah National Park by their alleged abductor, Hareton Jamie Rodriquez Sariol, after he entered a plea agreement to plead guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.

WHSV reports that through the plea deal, Sariol agreed to lead police to their bodies in exchange for avoiding a capital murder charge and facing the death penalty – typically the charge for murders committed in the process of abduction.

On August 5, Elizabeth and Angie were seen with their abductor, who was supposed to give them a ride to their home in Maryland, at Duke’s Plaza in Harrisonburg.

Sariol will face indictment by a grand jury in Rockingham County on September 17.