VTM Pres: Stone Throw Down

RICHMOND, Va. - This Saturday is the place to be to enjoy food, fun and great music. Stephen Lecky from Venture Richmond along with Juliellen Sarvar and Lee Marren from Stone Brewing Company stopped by our LIVE show to share a preview of the second Annual Stone’s Throw Down. The second annual Stone Throw Down in RVA is happeningSaturday, September 8th from 1 pm to 10 pm. Tickets are $20 For more information you can visit https://www.stonebrewing.com/events/stone-brewing-presents-stones-throw-down-rva-0

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY LOVELAND DISTRIBUTING}