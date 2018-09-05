× Sips on the Skyline Benefit

RICHMOND, Va. –The Virginia War Memorial is gearing to host the first Sips on the Skyline Benefit Friday, September 7, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The funds raised will benefit the Memorial’s Foundation and support its educational and patriotic programs, exhibits, films, and statewide outreach.

Sips on the Skyline, presented by Altria, Dominion Energy, and Markel, is the War Memorial Foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year, with 250 to 300 guests expected. This year’s Master of Ceremonies is Greg McQuade of CBS 6 and features entertainment by local band Spectrum, a 10-piece band with a dynamite rhythm section and a powerful 4-piece horn section. This unique cocktail event takes place during the third annual celebration of Virginia Spirits Month. The Commonwealth is home to nearly 60 distilleries, and Sips on the Skyline will feature tastings from the finest Virginia has to offer, including Virginia veteran-owned and -operated establishments such as KO Distilling of Manassas and Caiseal Beer and Spirits of Hampton, as well as popular favorites Belle Isle Moonshine, Chesapeake Bay Distillery, and Cirrus Vodka. For tickets and more information. visit www.vawarmemorial.org, call 804.786.2176, or email Kate Belleman at kbelleman@vawarmemorial.org