Small plane crash lands at Highland Springs High School

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – No one was hurt when a small plane crash landed on the Highland Springs High School baseball field at about 1:22 p.m. Wednesday. The single-engine plane was approaching nearby Richmond International Airport (RIC) when it crash landed.

“A single-engine Cessna 180 was en route to the Richmond International Airport and had received clearance to land when it sustained engine failure,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said.”The 55-year-old male pilot from Ontario, Canada made an emergency landing in the baseball field at Highland Springs High School in eastern Henrico County.”

The pilot was the only person aboard the plane.

No injuries were reported on the ground, Geller said.

“As the plane made its descent, it did come in contact with a power line,” she added.

Dominion Energy reported more than 5,700 customers were initially without power. That included Highland Springs High and other schools in the community.

“The incident has also impacted power to several schools, including Highland Springs High School, ACE Center at Highland Springs, Highland Springs Elementary School, Donahoe Elementary School, Fair Oaks Elementary School and the New Bridge Learning Center,” Henrico Schools spokesman Andy Jenks wrote in an email to parents. “As we write this message we are hearing some early reports of power already being restored.”

Clearer photo of small plane that crashed outside Highland Springs High, knocking out power at the school, The incident has also impacted power to ACE Center at Highland Springs, Highland Springs Elementary, Donahoe Elementary, Fair Oaks Elementary and New Bridge Learning Center. pic.twitter.com/hUVW5O6r8s — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 5, 2018

This story is developing. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

There’s a small plane down on the baseball field here at Highland Springs High. Parents on scene say they are keeping the students inside. Tons of emergency workers and police on scene. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/a30cgR8MMp — Jake Burns (@JakeBurnsCBS6) September 5, 2018