PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg City County voted unanimously to dismiss Petersburg City Attorney Joseph Preston during the council's meeting Tuesday night. A reason for Preston's dismissal was not provided.

Council made it clear Preston would be escorted by police anytime he were to step into Petersburg City Hall.

Preston began his job as Petersburg City Attorney in 2016.

