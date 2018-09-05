“Moon Child” Is Out Of This World!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Talented Richmond-based Singer/Songwriter Kenneka Cook is still celebrating the release of her debut song, “Moon Child” earlier this year. The popular performer is slated to perform at the second annual Stone Throw Down on Brown’s Island, she stopped by Virginia This Morning to perform just for us. You can catch Kenneka Saturday, September 8th at the Stone’s Throw Down in RVA. The event takes place rain or shine from 1 pm to 10 pm. Tickets are $20 For more information you can visit https://www.kennekacook.com/ and https://www.stonebrewing.com/events/stone-brewing-presents-stones-throw-down-rva-0