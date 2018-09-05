× Missing Henrico woman found dead

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Henrico Police have launched a death investigation after a missing Henrico woman was found dead in a wooded area Monday.

The body of Starquay Spruill, 24, who was reported missing on August 5, was found outside in the 4100 block of Benton Avenue.

Last month, police said they had reason to believe that Spruill may be in danger.

Spruill is the sister of Marty Cobb, who was killed in May 2014, when he was eight years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.