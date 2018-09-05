× Hanover restaurateur to open ‘Crafted’ at Libbie Mill in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Hanover restaurateur is going for thirds, this time in Henrico.

Michael Cohan plans to open Crafted, a new restaurant in the Libbie Mill-Midtown mixed-use development at 4900 Libbie Mill East Blvd.

The 6,000-square-foot restaurant is aiming for a March 1 opening and will be the second eatery in Libbie Mill, across the street from Walter Bundy’s Shagbark.

“We love the location,” Cohan said. “Everything that they’re doing here is impressive, and when we were presented with this opportunity, we decided that it was a good fit for us.”

Crafted will be Cohan’s third restaurant. He launched Riverbound Cafe about 14 years ago at 8005 Creighton Parkway in Mechanicsville. Around 2009, he opened Marty’s Grill in the Rutland Shopping Center in the Hanover County suburb.

While the menu remains in development, Cohan said Crafted will feature traditional American breakfast, lunch and dinner items, as well as a stocked bar.

“We’re going to be taking some of the dishes that we’re known for and adding to them at this restaurant,” he said. Everything will be made from scratch and will be fresh to order.”

Click here to keep reading on RichmondBizSense.