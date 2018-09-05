× Glen Allen girl died from diabetes complications; father charged with murder

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A medical examiner has ruled the cause death of a middle school-aged Glen Allen girl is diabetic ketoacidosis due to Type 1 diabetes.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond confirmed Avianca Rana died from natural causes after a medical emergency on July 8.

Avianca was a rising 7th grader at Hungary Creek Middle School.

“On July 8, 2018 Henrico Police and Fire responded to the 400 block of Kingscote Lane for a medical emergency,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “Henrico Fire transported a juvenile female to a local hospital where she died.”

Her father, Avinaya Shemera Rana, 46, and stepmother, Sulakchhana Basnet, was arrested on July 20 and charged with child neglect in connection to her unexpected death.

In August, Avinaya Rana was charged with murder in his daughter’s death.