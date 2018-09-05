Flavorful Skirt Steak

Posted 12:03 pm, September 5, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Steven Sowell from Hounds Tale restaurant in Williamsburg fired up the grill in our backyard weather garden and showed us how to create his Skirt Steak Romesco with Chimichurri and Porchetta. For more information you can visitwww.thehoundstale.com