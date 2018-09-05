× Deputies identify man killed outside Spotsylvania home

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Deputies have identified a 36-year-old man shot to death on a Spotsylvania County sidewalk early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 1:00 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Minnear Street for a report of a male that had been shot. Upon arrival, deputies say they found an adult male with a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as Ike Lamont Phelps, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary interview of a witness informed the Detectives that he and the victim had just arrived at his home before the shooting occurred, according to deputies.

“It was further discovered that as they were walking on the sidewalk an unknown suspect(s) began shooting, striking the victim and fatally wounding him,” according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Detectives are following up on leads and possible motives in the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Spotsylvania Crime Solvers at 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822.