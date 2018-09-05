Children’s Fun Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - You have the chance to enjoy music, food and family fun all while supporting a great cause at the Children’s Hospital Foundation’s Four Mile Run. Exercise Physiologist Sarah Farthing, from the Healthy Lifestyles Center, stopped by our LIVE show and shared a fun preview of the event. The 2018 Children’s Hospital Foundation Four Mile Fun Run and Walk takes place Saturday, September 15th at 2921 Brook Road in Richmond. Registration begins at 8 am and the Walk/Run starts at 9:30 am. For more information you can visit https://chfrichmond.org/events/four-mile-fun-run