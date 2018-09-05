RICHMOND, Va. - You have the chance to enjoy music, food and family fun all while supporting a great cause at the Children’s Hospital Foundation’s Four Mile Run. Exercise Physiologist Sarah Farthing, from the Healthy Lifestyles Center, stopped by our LIVE show and shared a fun preview of the event. The 2018 Children’s Hospital Foundation Four Mile Fun Run and Walk takes place Saturday, September 15th at 2921 Brook Road in Richmond. Registration begins at 8 am and the Walk/Run starts at 9:30 am. For more information you can visit https://chfrichmond.org/events/four-mile-fun-run
Children’s Fun Run
-
VTM Pres: Stone Throw Down
-
Old Fashioned Fair Fun
-
VTM PRES: St. Paul’s Community Foundation
-
Stir up a cure for childhood cancer with Anthem LemonAid
-
‘Christmas in July!’ Parade of Lights event will be held after December cancellation
-
-
It’s Time To Boogaloo
-
Weekend Events: Innsbrook After Hours, Festival of the Arts and more
-
10th Annual Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride
-
Get Your Fitness Groove On!
-
Have fun, be charitable at these Richmond events
-
-
‘Perfect’ weather makes for Moonlight Ride’s ‘best year yet’
-
🍅Festival celebrates Hanover tomato’s ‘wonderful flavor’
-
Do you love 🍅s? 40th annual Hanover Tomato Festival is Saturday!