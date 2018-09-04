West End Dollar Tree robbed for the fourth time this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Dollar Tree between Parham Road and Starlane Drive in Richmond's West End was robbed for the fourth time in 7 months, according to Crime Insider sources.

The armed robbery took place around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

Crime Insider sources say that each time the motive is the same. The suspect comes in, forces the manager to the back of the building, takes the day's deposits and leave on foot.