× Suspect accused of assault, robbery after following couple to motel room

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect suspected of assault and robbery in a Richmond motel Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at a motel in the 3600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway at approximately 6:45 a.m.

The male and female victims reported that the suspect (shown in surveillance photos), followed them to their motel room and forced his way into the room.

“They reported the suspect assaulted the male victim and robbed them of several items. The injuries are not considered life threatening,” according to a police spokesperson.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the motel on foot southbound on Jefferson Davis Highway.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the identity of this suspect to call Second Precinct Detective M. Hatchett at (804) 646-8167 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.