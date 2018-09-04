Residents of Cedar Grove owned apartments: ‘There are roaches in my refrigerator – I lost everything’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. — For years, The Flats at Ginter Park has been plagued with issues. Now, the company that owns the property is being forced to sell.

Sources told CBS 6 Problem Solvers that a vast majority of Cedar Grove’s properties are now in receivership. A judge appointed another company to take on the responsibility of selling the apartments, which means Cedar Grove will not get any money from the sale.

Tuesday, CBS 6 was invited into the homes of several families that live in the Hawthorne Hall Apartments on Chamberlayne Avenue - one of the few complexes Cedar Grove is still in control of.

“There are roaches in my refrigerator, I had to throw away so much food. I lost everything, my sofa, dishes I had to throw away almost everything,” said Miranda Bartley, who moved into the complex in December.

CBS 6 also sat down with a woman who moved to Hawthorne Hall after her apartment was condemned at The Flats.

“I was always under the impression that this was a better property,” the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said.

However, she believes her apartment at Hawthorne Hall is just as bad – if not worse - than the unit that was condemned at The Flats.

“I traded no hot water for pests, that’s not an even exchange, as a matter of fact, I think I would rather be dealing with no hot water than to be dealing with stuff crawling.”

And roaches are not the only problem – because of a plumbing issue, her bathtub became filled with feces.

“It came from upstairs and from the lines being clogged, but we have no emergency maintenance or anything,” she explained.

Multiple tenants told CBS 6 their refrigerators, beds, and bathroom are infested with roaches.

CBS 6 has reached out to management but have not yet heard back.