Watch Ellen and Nicki Minaj give unsuspecting fans surprise of a lifetime

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” returns for Season 16 with host Ellen DeGeneres kicking off premiere week on Tuesday at 3 p.m. on CBS 6 with even more fun, unparalleled generosity, and a daily dose of laughter, coupled with a star-studded roster of guests.

In the premiere episode, the queen of daytime will sit down with the queen of hip-hop debuting her neon orange hair, Nicki Minaj. Once again Ellen gets Nicki to open up about her love life and how she feels about being single for the first time since she was 15-years-old.

Tune-in to the full premiere episode for much more with Nicki Minaj including a medley of songs from her new album, “Queen.” Plus, don’t miss as Ellen and Nicki give deserving and unsuspecting fans the ultimate surprise of a lifetime!

Nicki Minaj on why she doesn't need a man

Wednesday

Premiere week continues with one of Hollywood’s favorite leading men Mark Wahlberg who will chat about his upcoming comedy, “Instant Family,” and John David Washington who will discuss his break out role in the critically acclaimed summer film, “BlacKkKlansman.”

Then, legendary rock band Fleetwood Mac will take the stage for an exclusive and rare performance of two of their classic hit songs prior to their North American tour. This marks the band’s first appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and their first TV appearance with new members Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.

Thursday

The multi-talented actress Anna Kendrick will dish about her upcoming mystery thriller, “A Simple Favor,” followed by writer, director, and producer of “BlacKkKlansman,” Spike Lee, who will discuss his box office hit.

Friday

Music icon Cher will join Ellen for a sit-down interview and an exclusive special performance of “SOS” from her upcoming ABBA tribute album, “Dancing Queen,” on Friday, Sept. 7.

Next Week

Additional upcoming guests include “GMA Day” co-hosts Michael Strahan and Sara Haines on Monday, Sept. 10, as well as 7-year-old Dalton Dailey from Berea, KY to talk about his viral video dancing to Justin Timberlake’s “SexyBack” in his bathroom, which is under construction.

The week continues with “America’s Got Talent” judge Heidi Klum and “The Predator” star Olivia Munn on Tuesday, Sept. 11 .

Then, Ellen will be joined by one of the all-time greatest NBA players and newly-minted Los Angeles Laker, Lebron James, along with Hollywood hunk Channing Tatum who will discuss their upcoming animated film, “Smallfoot,” on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

The following day, Thursday, Sept. 13, talented actress and mother-of-two Kristen Bell will chat about Season 2 of her ellentube original digital series, “Momsplaining,” where she gives advice about motherhood, and her NBC comedy, “The Good Place.”

The week will wrap up with the hilarious “Saturday Night Live” stars and “Primetime Emmy Awards” co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che on Friday, Sept. 14.

