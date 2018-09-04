× Condos – priced at $1 million each – to replace Richmond gas station

RICHMOND, Va. — A long-time auto shop in the Museum District’s Devil’s Triangle is now in the hands of a local developer who has a long-term plan for condos on the site.

Alan Delforn recently purchased the Carroll’s Auto Services property at 2811 Patterson Ave. for $450,000, according to city property records.

The transaction, a direct sale between Delforn and shop owner Graham Bryant, closed Aug. 18. The most recent city assessment valued the 0.5-acre site at $670,000.

Despite closing on the property, Delforn said he has extended Carroll’s Auto’s lease until October 2019.

Eventually, Delforn said the Carroll’s site would be razed to make way for a multistory, 20-unit condo development with units priced at more than $1 million each.

“I want it to be simple and my last project,” said Delforn, 69. “I want it to be developed in a way that when I’m dead and gone 20 years from now, people will drive by it and go, ‘Wow, look at that.’”

