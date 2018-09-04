Man arrested for peeping Tom incident at Virginia retirement community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a peeping Tom incident at a Spotsylvania County retirement community.

Barry Dashiell, of Spotsylvania, has been charged with peeping into windows and public masturbation at the Cardinal Village retirement community.

Deputies say they responded to the community located in the 4600 block of Spotsylvania Pkwy on August 31, for a report of a male subject seen peeping into windows.

The suspect fled the scene before the arrival of law enforcement.

“The deputies were however able to review surveillance footage, where they were able to see the male hiding behind a dumpster,” according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson. “The video then shows the subject approach a window and kneel down. He can then be seen masturbating, while looking through the window.”

Management of the community said a suspect matching the description recently applied for a job under the name of "Barry."

After an investigation, deputies identified the peeping Tom suspect as Barry Dashiell.

Dashiell was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors for masturbating in public and peeping into a dwelling. He is being held at the regional jail.