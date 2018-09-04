1 person killed on Interstate 85

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash, in the northbound lanes near mile marker 54.4, was reported at 10:48 a.m.

Two people were in the crashed vehicle, according to Virginia State Police.

The second person's condition has not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.