Friend expresses ‘total shock’ after mom arrested, accused of murdering son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. – A Hopewell mother and her boyfriend were in Hopewell District Court Tuesday morning, charged in the death of the mother’s 12-year-old son.

Amy Marie FaJohn, 36, is charged with first degree murder and felony child neglect, while Anthony Saunders is charged with felony child neglect.

Both suspects were denied bond Tuesday.

Hopewell Police were called to a home in the 400 block of N 8th Avenue Sunday evening after a family member went inside and found the 13-year-old boy dead.

The teens mother, FaJohn, her boyfriend Saunders and their two small children were not at the home.

Amber Ratliff, a friend of FaJohn expressed total shock upon hearing the news.

"Shocked, totally shocked, just really amazed honestly," said Ratliff.

Police said about two hours after they arrived at the home, the mother walked into the police department. A short time later, Saunders and the couple’s two children arrived as well.

Through a joint investigation with Hopewell Police Department and the Hopewell Department of Social Services, the couple who have been together for several years, were charged.

Saunders is not the biological father of the teen.

"She doesn't mention him, she doesn't talk about him at all," Ratliff said of the teen’s biological father.

Neighbors say the 13-year-old was disabled and at one time had a nurse who would come and stay with him. They said they haven't seen the nurse for some time.

"I never saw the boy, but I didn't think you'd do something like that to your kid and she doesn't come out to be that type of person,” said Ratliff.

Wayne Covil reports that the couple’s two small children are with a family member.

The deceased child's name has not yet been released. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.

FaJohn and Saunders will be back in court on November 8.

Police and Social Services are continuing to investigate.