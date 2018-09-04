Deputies: Burglary suspect stole cash from safe in Hanover County home

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – Deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected of burglarizing a Hanover County home.

The burglary occurred at a residence located in the 8000 block of Spicewood Court on July 29, according to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim reported that their home was ransacked, and the suspect stole a large amount of cash from a safe inside the home.

Deputies say through an investigation, they have identified an individual (pictured above) as a suspect.

Anyone with additional information about this incident, or who can help identify this suspect or his vehicle, is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.