Chesterfield school bus slides into ditch; children on board not hurt

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Multiple students were aboard a Chesterfield County School bus when it slid into a ditch Tuesday afternoon.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore said the crash happened at Otterdale and Duval Roads.

The bus was transporting students from Grange Hall elementary, according to parents on scene.

Some students were evaluated for bumps, bruises and heat related issues. There were no reported injuries, accoridng to Chesterfield County Schools Spokesperson Shawn Smith.

All students and parents have been reunited.

Some parents complained of a long response time for medics to arrive at the scene.

Elmore said EMS arrived at the scene 23 minutes after dispatch despite having to work around nearby road construction on Otterdale.

In addition, Elmore said the first EMS unit to arrive was the second due unit, meaning it was not the station that would handle accidents at that intersection. That crew was already out on a call.

