Suspect arrested in early morning Richmond shooting
RICHMOND, Va. – A suspect has been arrested after an early morning shooting in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court neighborhood Tuesday.
Police responded to the 2500 block of Bethel Street for the report of a shooting at approximately 4:29 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
A suspect was arrested shortly after the shooting, police added.
No additional suspect information has been released at this time.
37.540725 -77.436048