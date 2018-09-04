× Suspect arrested in early morning Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – A suspect has been arrested after an early morning shooting in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court neighborhood Tuesday.

Police responded to the 2500 block of Bethel Street for the report of a shooting at approximately 4:29 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A suspect was arrested shortly after the shooting, police added.

No additional suspect information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.