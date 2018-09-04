× Man who murdered Petersburg family dies serving prison sentence

PETERSBURG, Va. — Alexander Hill, the man convicted of killing four members of one Petersburg family, is dead.

Hill died September 1 of a pulmonary embolism, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia.

He was serving a life prison sentence.

It was initially unclear whether Hill died in prison or in a hospital.

A pulmonary embolism is a blockage in one of the pulmonary arteries in your lungs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Nationwide Manhunt

Hill was the subject of a nationwide manhunt after the April 2014 murders of 67-year-old Pauline Wilkins, her daughter 46-year-old Vicki Chavis Ansar, granddaughter 22-year-old Tanique Davis, and two-year-old great grandson Delvari Chavis.

He was captured in a homeless shelter at a church in Buffalo, New York in April 2015.

Hill’s ex-girlfriend lived at the home with the victims, but was not there when the violence unfolded.

During a 2015 hearing, she told the judge she received more than a dozen threatening phone calls from Hill in the days leading up to the murders.

She said Hill threatened to kill her and her family after they ended their relationship.

She cried on the stand when she recounted the night she left her home on Harding Street and returned the next morning to see the house burning. She later learned her mother, sister, niece, and nephew had been killed inside the home.

Hill was convicted of murders during a September 2017 trial.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.