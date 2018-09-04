× 2 seriously injured on I-64 in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two people were seriously injured Tuesday morning in a crash on Interstate 64 in western Henrico County.

Virginia State Police responded to the two-vehicle crash at eastbound I-64, east of the Broad/Glenside exit (exit 183), at approximately 9:48 a.m.

Police said one of the vehicles overturned during the collision.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

One travel lane was closed for cleanup so wreckers could retrieve the vehicles. Traffic backups stretched for two miles as of 10:48 a.m.

The crash remained under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.