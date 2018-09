Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico police were called to the Kay Jewelers at Short Pump Mall on Monday afternoon in response to a man disturbing the peace by yelling profanities at shoppers.

But according to witnesses, the man wasn't alone - he was using a puppet to yell at people passing by.

The man and his puppet left the property before police arrived and no charges have been made.