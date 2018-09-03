× Richmond craft brewery announces new brewpub coming to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A Richmond craft brewery is coming to Norfolk!

The Veil Brewing Co., announced the expansion Monday in a Facebook post.

The company said they hope to open their modern brewpub in the up and coming Railroad District in Spring, 2019. They added that this pends on cooperation from the City of Norfolk.

Where’s the brewpub going to be? Veil said their new space will be at the former Norfolk Chop House on Colonial Ave.

In order to allow Norfolk residents to preview what’s to come the brewery will be popping up in a new spot called Enjoy at 429 Granby Street November 2-4.

For these three days they will be pouring their beer and the brewery will have exclusive glassware and t-shirts at the event.

Ian Hock of CODEX will be the chef of the Norfolk location and there will also be a sneak peak of the new menu at the popup event, Veil said.