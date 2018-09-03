× Virginia sheriff’s deputy, wife killed riding motorcycle

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. — Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputy Randall E. Hensley, 46, and his wife Melissa “Missy” Hensley, 47, both of Luray, were killed in a weekend motorcycle crash, according to Virginia State Police.

“Please keep their family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland posted on Facebook. “You both will be missed by so many.”

The couple was killed riding their Harley Davidson Sunday, at about 6:40 p.m., on Route 340 in Page County, Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Les Tyler said.

A pick-up truck driver headed south on Route 340 sideswiped a northbound SUV and then struck the couple’s motorcycle head on, Tyler said.

No arrests have been made as the crash remained under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.