× Baby bobcat – covered with 200 ticks – rescued and given new home

AMELIA, Va. — A baby bobcat, rescued in Amelia County, found a new home at the Metro Richmond Zoo.

A worker at the Amelia Animal Shelter shared the bobcat’s story on Facebook.

“Not long ago we got a call about a baby bobcat who needed help. I responded and found an emaciated, dehydrated, tick covered, three-month-old bobcat,” the post stated. “With the help of Countryside Veterinary Center, we did blood work on him, removed his ticks (three hours and 200 ticks later), and I took the little purr button home to rehab him until I could find somewhere for him to go.”

After two weeks of recovery, the Metro Richmond Zoo stepped up to care for the animal named Bellamy.

“Their amazing medical staff is going to continue to give him the care he needs, then use him for children’s education!” the post continued. “I am so overjoyed with the outcome! Good luck on your new adventures Bellamy!”