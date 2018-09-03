After 62 years apart, Richmond man flies cross country to meet sister

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Richmond man flew across the country to meet a sister he never knew.

Wayne Gross met Esther Souza at San Francisco International Airport on Sunday, KPIX reported.

Gross and Souza, who have the same mother, were both put up for adoption after their birth in Germany.

They are two of nine siblings -- six of whom have different fathers and were adopted by other families.

"I am not here to judge [her mother] in any way. I am just grateful that she gave me the opportunity to live," Souza said.

She said she hoped to travel the world and meet other siblings.

"I’m 62 years old, you know? I want to make sure I meet ‘em all before anything happens," Souza told KPIX. "I’m in the 4th quarter of life, OK?I don’t know [why I’m doing it now], but I’m loving every minute of it, that’s for sure."