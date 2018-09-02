Miss Peggy retires after 66 years of helping kids find the perfect shoe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Miss Peggy, a stalwart fixture of the shoe store business in Central Virginia, retired Sunday after 66 years on the job.

Saxon Shoes contacted WTVR CBS 6 About Peggy Williams, who is affectionately known at the store as Miss Peggy.

Company officials said Williams was only 15 years old when she began working at Hofheimers on West Cary Street in the children's shoe department in 1952.

Once Hofheimers, she joined the Saxon Shoes team.

Williams said she has helped several generations of local families select their shoes. And over the years, she has learned a lot about the community.

"These are all my family and all these children that come in,"Williams said. "And they tell me all the stories about of their family. Family stories... you'd be surprised at what Miss Peggy has heard."

Saxon Shoes has created a special tribute to Miss Peggy at their Short Pump Town Center store. The display features notes from customers and photos of Miss Peggy through the years. (And based on the sign, it looks like she will not have to work the Labor Day sale this year.)