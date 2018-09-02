Former high school cheerleader killed in Southside shooting was ‘giving heart’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The parents of a college student gunned down along Hull Street in August are pleading for the public to help police catch her killer.

The crime happened on Richmond’s Southside when officers were called to the 4000 block of Hull Street Road for a shooting report just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25.

“Upon arrival they located a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole and two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds,” police said.

Crime Insider sources said a car pulled up to the car 20-year-old Krissia Henderson-Burrus was driving, with 23-year-old Javon Manuel in the passenger’s seat, and sprayed it with bullets.

A police spokesperson said both victims were taken to the hospital. Burrus died the next morning.

Burrus' mother, Kristy Burrus Clay, and stepfather, Kelvin Clay, said the tragedy has devastated their family.

"I get the call and he's crying and he said, ‘Krissia's been shot,’" Kristy Clay said. "I can't get her life back. It’s gone – and it's gone from a senseless act."

Burrus’ parents said the former high school cheerleader was going into her sophomore year of college.

"So instead of school, we're burying our daughter," Kelvin Clay said.

The 20-year-old was remembered for her big smile and generous spirit.

"Anybody that knew her loved her," Kristy Clay said. "Giving heart -- she was so generous."

The couple want answers and justice for the ones who ended her life.

"I want these people that took my daughter's life to get caught," Kristy Clay said. "So please, please, if you know of anything, I would love for them to come forward, so you can give me some closure to this."

Friends and family hosted a vigil in Burrus’ honor at Thomas Dale High School Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.