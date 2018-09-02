CSX freight car derailment in Newport News delays Amtrak trains headed for Richmond  

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two Amtrak trains bound for Richmond were delayed Sunday evening after CSX train forced some empty freight cars off the tracks in Newport News.

The incident happened near the Amtrak Station in the 9000 block of Warwick Boulevard just before 6:15 p.m., WTKR reported.

A CSX spokesperson told WTKR that a train heading north derailed several empty rail cars within the rail yard.

There were no reported leaks, spills or injuries and there was no impact to the surrounding community, the spokesperson said.

CSX personnel are “assessing the situation and developing a plan to safely clear away the rail cars and resume normal train operations.”

Amtrak officials said the issue put Train 99 more than an hour behind schedule. Train 66 was about 50 minutes behind schedule, according to officials. Both of the trains, which are part of Amtrak’s Northeast Regional line, have stops in Richmond.

Train 99 is now on the move currently operating about 1hr 9min late due to earlier freight derailment outside of Richmond (RVR). Please check https://t.co/ryt46oukdp or our mobile app for additional status updates. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) September 3, 2018