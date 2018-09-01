Police: Suspect distracted Walmart worker while other man grabbed cash

ASHLAND, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying two men wanted for stealing from the Walmart store in Ashland.

Ashland Police officials released photos on Saturday of two men wanted on grand larceny charges in connection with a crime at the Walmart store in the 100 block of South Hill Carter Parkway.

Officers said the pair walked into the store just before 8 p.m. on Friday.

That is when the suspect wearing a red hat and black shirt reportedly distracted an employee. While that was happening, police said the man in the white shirt grabbed cash from a cash register.

Anyone with information that may lead to the identification of these individuals can contact Investigator Adam Aigner at 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

