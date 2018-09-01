Varina opens season by downing Meadowbrook 51-12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chester, Va. - Varina rolled up over 300 yards of total offense while holding Meadowbrook to just over 100 in a 51-12 victory in week two.

10 different players carried the ball for the Blue Devils (1-0) led by Bryson Ross's 64 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns. Dwayne Taylor completed 4 of the 5 passes he attempted for 112 yards and 3 scores. Isaiah Page had 2 catches for 104 yards, both going for TDs, one on an 84 yard screen pass.

Meadowbrook (0-2) had just 1 first down in the first quarter. Paul Davis carried 15 times for just 10 yards against a stout Varina defense. Xavier Gordon and Quantez Christian scored for the Monarchs.