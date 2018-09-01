Fugitive accused of stomping 83-year-old man to death arrested

LACOMBE, La. — U.S. Marshals tracked a violent criminal accused of stomping an 83-year-old man to death to Louisiana and arrested him after a standoff.

Twenty-three-year-old Silvano Echavarria is awaiting extradition for the brutal murder of the elderly grandfather in Pasadena, Texas, WGNO reported.

Echavarria stomped on the victim’s head 74 times and punched him 25 times before leaving his lifeless body in a parking lot, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Echavarria fled to Lacombe after Texas authorities began to move in.

When the Marshals approached the Lacombe residence where Echavarria was staying, Echavarria refused to come out before peacefully surrendering a short time later.

“This arrest was a direct result of interagency cooperation,” U.S. Marshal Scott Illing said. “This suspect mistakenly thought he could escape justice by crossing state lines. The community can rest easy knowing our team is not discouraged by geographical boundaries and are ready to pursue fleeing felons wherever they hide.”