September opens with more heat and humidity

RICHMOND, Va. -- We just finished an August that averaged 2° above normal, with over half of the days having hotter than normal high temperatures. With some minor exceptions, muggy conditions dominated the month.

September is a month where the normal high drops into the mid 70s, and the normal low falls into the 50s. Astronomical Fall occurs on September 22nd.

However, our hot weather will continue with high temperatures close to 90° all week.

Muggy conditions will make it feel much hotter. The afternoon heat index will range from the mid 90s to just over 100° in many areas.

Scattered storms chances will decrease as the holiday weekend progresses.

Our computer models continue to show that September will likely end up being warmer than normal. Rainfall may average near or slightly above normal.

