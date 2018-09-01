Witnesses: Fight broke out at Chesterfield party before shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot during a party at an apartment complex in Chesterfield County early Saturday morning.

Chesterfield Police said officers were called to the 20800 Block of River Terrace Road around 1:10 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

"Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound," officials said. "The male was transported to an area hospital with non- life- threatening injuries."

When WTVR CBS 6 reporter Ashley Lewis visited the scene Saturday, crime scene tape remained wrapped around a light pole. She also spotted dried blood on the sidewalk.

Witnesses said the shooting happened as a group of Virginia State University students having a party in a home at the River Road Terrace Apartment Homes.

Those witnesses, who did not want to appear on camera for fear of retaliation, said that when a fight broke out, a man pulled out a gun and fired two shots. That is when those witnesses said one party-goer was struck twice in the chest.

They told Lewis that as soon as the shots were fired, the scene quickly turned chaotic and people were screaming, running and ducking for cover.

Police said the suspect was long gone by the time officers arrived.

Now neighbors are fearful the shooter could strike again.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.