Richmond man charged with reckless driving in I-95 accident

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have charged a man in an accident that injured two juveniles on Interstate 95 Saturday afternoon.

State troopers responded to the single vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-95 near the Willis Road exit just before 12:30 p.m. Their preliminary investigation revealed that 59-year-old Jose Sales of Richmond was driving a 2006 Ford Freestyle when he ran off the road to the right, struck several trees and flipped the vehicle.

Sales was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He has been charged with reckless driving in the incident.

Two juvenile passengers were also transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.