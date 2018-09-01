Manchester romps to huge win over Riverbend, 75-0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chesterfield - Much is expected of this year's Manchester Lancers, with 17 returning starters including QB Brendan Clark. If their opening game is any indication, their season won't be over for quite some time.

Clark completed 12 of 15 passes for 131 yards and 3 scores in limited action as the Lancers (1-0) raced out to a 61-0 halftime lead over Riverbend and cruised to a 75-0 final. The win matches a blowout victory the Lancers scored over George Wythe in 2014 for what is believed to be the biggest margin of victory in school history.

Isaiah Todd ran for 50 yards and two touchdowns and backup QB Romel Garcia had a touchdown rushing and passing. The Lancer defense scored three times and they had a punt return for a score as well.