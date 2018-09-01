Hermitage suffers historic loss to Henrico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Henrico, VA - After only two weeks, the Hermitage Panthers have suffered the two worst losses in school history after a 68-0 loss to Henrico.

In the first two games of the season, the Panthers have been outscored 135-0. To put that in perspective: last year, Hermitage allowed a total of 149 points in 13 games.

Henrico quarterback Jalon Jones threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns while adding another 102 yards on the ground and two rushing td's as the Warriors won for the first time in the series since 1993.